Media house owners, public should rise in defence of journalism – NUJ

Chairman Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Cross River Council, Mrs Eme Offiong, has appealed to the general public, publishers and owners of media houses to always rise in defence of the Journalism practice.

Mrs Offiong who spoke during a local radio, HIt FM programme, monitored in Calabar, Monday, lamented that Journalists were being subjected to all forms of harassment by law enforcement agencies and treated unfairly by media owners in terms of prompt payment of salaries.

She said the media industry would do better for the good of the society if the general public could also speak out always for journalists during such harassment, insisting that journalism is a service to humanity and not necessarily for money.

The chairman enumerated some bad times journalists have had to include molestations from law enforcement, low remuneration from employers and outright antagonism from the political class.

“As journalists, is serving the people, serving the government, serving the security agents wrong? It brings this question to mind. And so, both ways, men, women, we all face these threats and we don’t want it, we don’t like it because we are delivering service.

“It is not only when reports are favourable to the powers that be or the politicians that they should say ‘okay you are doing well.’ They should also know that as public servants, journalists owe the society a responsibility.

“It is our duty it’s our responsibility to give information to the public to help them make inform decision. Media owners should endeavour to pay their workers as at when due. Law enforcement agencies should stop harassing Journalists in the course of their duties,” she stated.

She further advised practicing journalists in the state to embrace self preservation, task evaluation and resources availability to ensure safety in the discharge of their duties.

Offiong said harassment would not discourage Journalists from doing their work due to their passion but called on Nigerians to ensure the protection of journalists at all times.

“I know that the society expects so much from journalists, they see us as the umpire between them and the government and so people should reciprocate by speaking up for us.

“And also, where we work, our employers, especially independent media owners, should also look inwards and encourage Journalists in their employ in terms of timely payment of their salaries,’ she stated.