Media practitioners’ involvement on COVID-19 campaign indispensable – BSPHCDA boss







The Executive Director, Borno State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BSPHCDA), Dr. Goni Abba, has said COVID-19 vaccination across the state band country cannot be successful without the involvement of media practitioners as agents of communication.



Dr Abba, who stated this Tuesday at a one day media dialogue organised by BSPHCDA in collaboration with UNICEF appealed to media practitioners to enlighten, educate, mobilise, sensitise and encourage the general public to accept to participate in the ongoing COVID-19 phases I and II vaccination across the state and country.



Represented by the Director, Disease Control, BSPHCDA, Alh. Goni Abatcha, Dr Abba urged the media to create awareness, sensitise and mobilise the public on the COVID-19 vaccination exercise against the negative narrative going on about the vaccination.



He appreciated the media for their role in public enlightenment and sensitisation on health issues and programmes while thanking development partners like UNICEF and WHO for their support and interventions so far.



UNICEF communication and development specialist, Mrs. Elizabeth Onitilo, urged the journalists to help educate and enlighten the public on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines, assuring that the vaccines are safe and approved by the WHO and NAFDAC before being administered nationwide.



Mrs. Onitilo noted also that the meeting was organised to build up media support for effective COVID-19 vaccination to manage rumours and misinformation about the vaccines while imploring the public not to be distracted by any rumour as advocacy is ongoing across the country on risk communication and demand generation of key messages on the vaccination.

