Media sensational in reporting terrorism, others – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised the alarm over sensational reporting of activities of bandits, terrorists, secessionists in the Nigeria media, warning that it holds negative consequences for public order and peaceful coexistence.

DSS Public Relations Officer,Dr. Peter Afunanya, in a press statement, Friday night, advised the media to apply restraint and avoid sensationalising news, noting that bandits, terrorists, and secessionists thrive on undeserved publicity which they enjoy from the media.

The statement read in part: “The DSS wishes to draw public attention to the manner sections of the media have continued to sensationalise news relating to some of the security challenges in parts of the country.

“It is observed that some media handlers give unnecessary attention and coverage to the activities of bandits, terrorists and secessionists. This is condemnable given that these elements thrive on undeserved publicity which they enjoy from media patronage.”

According to the Spokesperson, “Amidst heightened insecurity in the South-east and the upcoming Anambra state governorship election, the media is advised to apply restraint and avoid sensationalising news.

“The DSS believes that this dimension of reportage holds negative consequences for public order and peaceful coexistence.

“The Service will, however, continue to collaborate with appropriate stakeholders to ensure not only a hitch free electoral exercise but that a conducive environment necessary for citizens to pursue their legitimate businesses in and outside the state is provided.”