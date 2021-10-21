Media: We ‘re ready to host NMMA Nigeria in Lokoja – Kogi govt

Kogi state government has said adequate security has been put in place to host the 29th edition of the Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA) slated for 28th – 31st October, 2021.

Security adviser to the governor, Jerry Omadara, who stated this Thursday at a press conference in Lokoja said, “in order to ensure a secured environment, the security sub-committee has been meeting to review the security needed for the great event.”

He said the state government has tried to build peaceful state knowing full well that, peace is the bed rock for meaningful development and co-existence, adding: “You are aware that Governor Yahaya Bello has put high premium in the security of lives and property of the citizens, which he noted was strengthened towards the preparation for the hosting of the 2021 edition of NMMA.



“As part of the efforts put in place, we are ensuring all roads leading to the state are safe and secured.

“Our plan is to pilot and safely convey and return all delegates and guest to the event from Abuja – Airport.



“We will also put the needed surveillance on all other routes leading to the state capital. Also safety during the media tour across the three senatorial districts has also been put into consideration.

“Surveillance would be increased within the state capital and particularly the venues and hotel accommodations. The security agencies are fully prepared to host the event. We know the importance of the event and the high personalities expected.



“Just as we have been able to keep the state safe as one of the most secured states in Nigeria today, we will increase the tempo to ensure a successful programme.”