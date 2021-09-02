Mediatech partners Glo TV service launch

An emerging media-technology (mediatech) company, TV Anywhere Africa has partnered with Globacom, a leading mobile network operator in Nigeria to launch GloTV service in Nigeria.

GloTV is TVA’s first of many supported launches envisaged in the near-term across Africa and other emerging markets. TVA’s goal is to provide a platform that supports tens of millions of active users across Africa and emerging markets in the medium-term.

“Glo TV, which is accessible via myglotv.com, and offers free access to content up till September 30, 2021, brings engaging, interactive and premium entertainment content through a rich bouquet of offerings including hundreds of live entertainment programs, music, documentaries, news, sports, and many others with over 1,000 videos as the company continues to partner with content providers to address the needs of more customers across varying social strata”, said Globacom.

“The Nigerian digital TV segment has been largely untapped, and we are excited to partner with Globacom Nigeria, a formidable player in the telecoms space in Nigeria, to realize the market potential of this service”, said Mr. Obafemi Banigbe, CEO and Cofounder at TV Anywhere.

Mr. Banigbe further emphasized; “TV Anywhere seeks to commoditize access to high-quality TV content in a manner that addresses consumers’ need for flexible pay-as-you-go content while being tailored to prevailing digital content consumption patterns. Nigeria is a critical market for our business, and we are proud to partner with Globacom”.

TV Anywhere Africa is a media technology company which offers IPTV Platform-as-a-Service, local and international content aggregation, and customized, white-label user interface to enable telecom operators, internet service providers, and independent OTT players to profitably deliver high-quality content to their user base in a cost-effective manner.

TVA has partnered with UniqCast, a leading European based IPTV/OTT platform vendor and system integrator for interactive video services.