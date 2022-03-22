Medical doctor die of suspected Lassa fever in Zaria

A medical doctor, Abubakar Sale Moriki, of a private health facility in Zaria has died of a desease suspected to be Lassa fever on Monday.

Investigation by our correspondent revealed that the late Dr Mori, who died at the early hour Monday and buried in Zaria was rushed to Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria last Thursday.

He was suspected to have been infected with the desease after examining a female patients believed to be a carrier of the desease.

Confirming the incident, a Director in Kaduna State Primary Health Care Agency, Alhaji Hamza Ibrahim Ikara, said that they were aware of the incident but it not been confirmed as Lassa fever because the results of 3 samples taken to Kano for investigation were yet to be out.