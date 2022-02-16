Medical doctor shot dead in Edo

Gunmen suspected to be assassins have reportedly shot dead a resident Doctor at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

The medical doctor identified as Otote Osaikhuomwan, 36, was said to have been murdered on Monday at his residence in GRA Benin City, Edo state capital.

Blueprint gathered that Osaikhuomwan’s assailants had stormed his GRA resident in Benin City and reportedly shot him at close ranged in the presence of his pregnant wife.

Sokesman of Association of Resident Doctors in UBTH, Dr Era Eugene, decried the death of their departed colleague.

He urged security agencies not to ignore the possibility of assassination in their investigation.

The Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Bello Kontongs (SP), confirmed the killing, adding that “the Division where the incident occurred has commenced preliminary investigation and would transfer their findings to the State Command”.