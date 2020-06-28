Medical laboratory scientists blast Cross River over COVID-19 testing

Cross River state branch of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) has again lambasted the state government over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the government was putting people’s lives at risk with the use of RDT kits for testing instead of RT-PCR.

In a press statement signed by its chairman, Ndem Benedict and secretary, Denis Ekpo, and made available to our reporter in Calabar, weekend, the association noted that “the disparity between number of samples collected and actual test performed raises more questions than answers,” and that “the state has conducted test using RDT kits as reported in the CRS COVID-19 update.”

The statement read in part: “The Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), in May 2020, revealed that no single RDT kit in the country was able to meet up with 95% level of sensitivity and specificity.”

“It was on this strength that the NCDC placed an embargo on the use of RDT kits to test for coronavirus. The consequence of the use of RDT kits, with less than the required sensitivity and specificity, is their inability to pick true positive and true negative cases when in use.

“This scenario leads to high levels of false positive and false negative results. If this was used for screening at the point of entry (into Cross River) as reported, then somebody should be held accountable for putting the lives of Cross Riverians at risk.

“The gold standard for testing for COVID-19 remains RT-PCR for now. We want to appeal to the COVID-19 state Task Force, and by extension, Cross River state Ministry of Health, to stop risking the lives of citizens by screening for coronavirus using non-validated and non-certified test kits.”