Medical outreach: Shukuran Foundation, treats 1000 in Barkin Ladi

More than one thousand inhabitants of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, in Plateau State have benefited from a free medical outreach.

The 3-day free medical outreach organised by the Shukuran Foundation aimed at alleviating some health challenges of the People in the locality was sponsored by a philanthropist, Alhaji Hassan Kasim.

A beneficiary of the outreach, Mr. Davo Madubaso, said he was freely tested and given free drugs.

“I was tested on BP, and Sugar level, which have all turned negative. I complaint about acute pains I usually witnessed, they tested me and discovered that it was Ulsar.

“I was giving free medicines to cure the disease,” he said.

Mr. Madubaso said his child was also a beneficiary of the outreached.

A retired police officer, Malam Musa Bubu another beneficiary, said that he was tested foe TB, typhoid fever, HIV, , sugar level, malaria and hepatitis B.

“I was tested and thank God that only typhoid fever and malaria were discovered and I was giving free drugs.

“I use to buy such drugs and are costing me not less than N5, 000,” he said.

The beneficiaries appreciated Shukuran Foundation, its founder Alhaji Kasim, while urging other good spirited individuals to emulate his gestures.

The founder of the Foundation, Alhaji Hassan Kasim, said a senior consultants from Abubakar Tafabalewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, Jabi Federal Medical Center, Abuja, senior nurses as well as senior lab technicians from Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano, participated in the 3-day free outreached.

“I am a successful businessman, my brothers are also successful military personnel, others are lawyers and so on.

“…We owe our community a lot…The best way to pay back is to serve humanity by embarking on the medical outreach down to the community members,” he said.

“Our targets population was 150 per 3 unit, but we ended up having more than 1,000, that were tested, and given free drugs, many others were referred to various hospital due to the nature of their cases for further treatment,” he said.