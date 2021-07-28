Medical report confirms Keren-Happuch was raped – GBVR coalition

The Coalition of Gender Based Violence Responders (GBVR) has condemned what it described as deliberate attempts by the management of Premiere Academy, Lugbe to allegedly distort facts leading to the death of a – 14 year old student, Keren-Happuch Akpagher who died following infections caused her by the condom left inside her by her rapist.

According to the coalition, the medical report from Queens Clinic in Wuse, Abuja, where Keren-Happuch died, shows clearly that she was “raped, condom left inside her, which infected her and resulted in her death.

In a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja by the leader of the coalition, Lemmy Ughegbe and Mrs. Edoamaowo Udeme, the coalition said the acting principal of Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja, Mr. Chris Akinsowon was allegedly working to confuse Nigerians and the general public of the facts of the case during an interview he had with a television station last weekend.

“We note with concern mischievous, malevolent and deliberate attempt by Mr. Chris Akinsowon to confuse Nigerians and the general public by distorting facts. In the interview he granted the television station, (he claimed that the grieving and inconsolable mother of Keren-Happuch, Mrs Vivien Akpagher had said that ‘a decayed condom with live sperm was found inside her daughter.’

During the interview, Mr. Akinsonwon said “the parent said a decayed condom was found with live sperm. If you look at those two, do they really add up?

“The intention of the principal is to confuse the public and create doubt in their minds as to the circumstances of death of the 14 year old. This is the height of insensitivity and desperation to cover the school and secure his business interest, which he prioritises above truth and justice in this matter. What the late girl’s mother had maintained is the fact that condom was found in her daughter with dead spermatozoa. So, he is introducing live sperm cells to the narrative to confuse everyone.

“Let us make it abundantly clear that the statement of Mrs. Vivien Akpagher is consistent with the medical report, which the coalition obtained and the medical report corroborates her disclosure unequivocally.

“We had refrained from sharing detailed information from the medical report until now. But the mischievous effort of Premiere Academy to confuse the people has made it compulsory that we do so to enable discerning members of the public know the truth in black and white.”

According to the statement, the last paragraph of the medical report reads thus: “Genitalia – Excoriated labia with copious milky discharge. Supra-pubic pressure expelled copious and thick materials including dissolving latex rubber material (condom). Microscopic examination of urine sample revealed the presence of dead spermatozoa in the fluid.”

Ughegbe said his group was determined to put an end “to all the evil happening in Premier Academy, Lugbe and indeed in our boarding schools in Abuja especially. And no matter what it takes, we must get justice for Keren-Happuch, her grieving mother and the entire family.”