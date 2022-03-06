Medical trip: Buhari drops crucial hint, heads to London



President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday left Abuja for his routine medical check-up in London, United Kingdom.

Speaking to State House correspondents at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, the President said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would be in charge.

“Well, I cannot claim to be doing the work alone. The government is fully represented. The Vice President is there, constitutionally when I’m away he’s in charge. And the Secretary to the government and then the chief of staff so I have no problem,” he said.

The President also dismissed doubts about the ability of the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) to conduct its national convention successfully.

“Well, they should wait and see. How did we come as a party to take power from the ruling party who had been there before us for so many years? So, we have the capacity, everything will be alright,” he said.