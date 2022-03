After 12 days, President Muhammadu Buhari has has to the Nigeria’s seat of power, Aso Rock Villa Abuja.

The President according to his media team returned Friday evening.

President Buhari had left for medical checkup almost two weeks ago.

With his return, plans by the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stage its long-awaited national convention is expected to be on top gear.

The convention which has witnessed postponements is scheduled for March 26, 2022 in Abuja.