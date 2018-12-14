Medical workers vow to resist health sector privatisation

The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), has vowed that it would resist any attempt by the federal government to privatise public hospitals in the country.

It however, reiterated that this is a threat to the survival of Nigerians in terms of health.

The President, MHWUN, Biobelemoye Josiah, stated this, yesterday, while donating items to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp, Durumi in Abuja.

Apart from the items donated, the MHWUN conducted malaria and HIV tests on residents and provided treatment to the IDPs.

The union also promised to give N100,000 monthly to the IDPs camp for its upkeep.

Josiah, who maintained that it is the responsibility of the government to provide affordable healthcare services to the people said that: “What we are saying is that public health institutions are institutions of public good.

“These are institutions that are meant to provide healthcare for the down trodden, the poor and the vulnerable. But there is a conspiracy by capitalists to ensure that they take these health facilities from the reach of the common man in the guise of privatization.

“We are not against a private man using his own money to build a health facility, equip it and keep it for the affluent, especially those who have looted our country and have made it big.”

Speaking further the MHWUN President said: “They can establish these hospitals for them, but they should leave the public hospitals for the common man.

“Public Private Partnership (PPP) has failed in the health sector worldwide. There is no PPP that can make malaria treatment cheaper.

“Go to all the hospitals that PPP has been introduced in Nigeria, it has taken healthcare away from reach of the poor and the vulnerable.”

On the visit to the IDPs camp, Josiah said: “We felt that we should impact on these challenged people. They are not here because they wanted to be here. It is circumstances that brought them to this place and we felt coming, even if it is a cup of water we will share with them, it will help to reduce someone’s pains.

“Coming to see the situation as it is, I have directed the section that takes care of humanitarian activities to provide N100,000 monthly from now on to service this place.

“This is because they are our neighbours and we can’t just watch them suffer. God forbid, if a child dies here, it is a loss to Nigeria.”

