Medugu affirms loyalty to APC, thanks Adamawa delegates

Honourable Hamisu Idris Medugu, who was the second runners up in the recent All Progressives Congress, APC, primaries for Adamawa North senatorial district of Adamawa state, for the 2023 general elections, has affirmed his loyalty to the party and expressed appreciation to the delegates for reposing confidence in him.

Medugu, during a thank-you visit to the delegates at the weekend, said though he lost his senatorial bid, there is a new wave, a new dream, a new political movement encapsulated in the philosophy of selfless service especially to the people of Adamawa North and Nigerians as a whole.

He said he accepted defeat in the spirit of unity and progress of the party and thanked the delegates for their magnanimous votes for him at the primary election.

Medugu, who was accompanied on the tour by his campaign team, said his philanthropical gesture for the youth and women will be expanded for a more sustainable plan in the areas of empowerment and job creation.

He said the incumbent Senator Ishaku Abbo, whom he congratulated, having won with 137 votes is a victory for all Adamawa APC.

The visit to Mubi was more of a celebration and encomium of praises showered on Medugu by hundreds of people, especially politicians from different parties who described him as a great man with the heart of gold.

Good will messages by many people took a lead during the visit. Medugu’s Campaign Director-General, Hon Usman Bukar, said that the gesture of coming around to say thank you after losing an election has never been done by any politician in the history of the zone.

Bukar told the delegates that Medugu can only be celebrated by sustaining the passion they have for him, adding what lies ahead of them is their renewed love and constant support for Hamisu Idris Medugu, who has a bright future in politics as a young man.

The tour covered five local government areas of Madagali, Michika, Maiha, Mubi south and Mubi north, which constitute the Adamawa northern senatorial district.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

