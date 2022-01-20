Medvedev, Tsitsipas through to third round

World number two Daniil Medvedev and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas both made it into the third round of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Russia’s Medvedev, the highest-seeded player in the draw, beat Australian Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 4-6 6-2.



Greek 23-year-old Tsitsipas earlier overcame Argentina’s Sebastian Baez 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-4 in three hours 22 minutes on Margaret Court Arena.

He faces Benoit Paire, who beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-2).

US Open champion Medvedev had to deal with a hostile crowd in favour of their home player on Rod Laver Arena.

“I came to win this match and I am happy that I managed to do it,” said Medvedev, who lost in the final last year. “That’s the only choice when you are booed between first and second serves.

“The game is ready to win, but then you have tough opponents like Nick. I just want to play my best and hopefully this can be enough to do something big.”

Meanwhile, fifth seed Andrey Rublev is yet to drop a set in Melbourne after seeing off Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis 6-4 6-2 6-0.

The 24-year-old Russian will face Croatia’s Marin Cilic next after the former US Open champion defeated qualifier Norbert Gombos 6-2 6-3 3-6 7-6 (8-6).

Australian prospect Alex de Minaur, 22, made it through in front of the Rod Laver Arena crowd with a comfortable 6-4 6-4 6-4 win over Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak.

Taylor Fritz won an all-American tie against Frances Tiafoe 6-4 6-3 7-6 (7-5) to set up a meeting with Spanish 16th seed Roberto Bautista Agut, who beat Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-1 6-0 6-3.