Meet DJ AB, fast-rising Northern Nigerian rap star

Haruna Abdullahi professionally known as DJ AB is a Nigerian rapper, music producer, songwriter and performer.

DJ AB was born on 30 December 1993 in Kaduna State, Nigeria. He attended Federal Government College (FGC) and went on to acquire a degree in B.Sc. Quantity Surveying at Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

DJ AB hastened up to his learning process in the field of music, listening to songs from different genres, composing rap songs and practicing the songs in the comfort of his bedroom.

He learned about music and some of its instruments and also pursued the path of diligent work, spending most of his time in the studio recording songs, and performing in Nigerian musical events.

In 2020, DJ AB got under the radar of music superstar, Mr Eazi. Mr Eazi liked his art and immediately picked him among artists who engaged and won in the emPawa Africa Talent Showcase Program.

DJ AB has gone to release many hit songs; he has also featured several big names in the industry in his songs.

He has worked with artists such as Mr Eazi, Di’ja, Yung6ix, Magnito, Morell, Deezell, Classiq and BOC amongst others.

DJ AB also shared stage with some of notable Nigerian musicians including M.I, Ice Prince, 2face Idibia, Yemi Alade, Dija, Likitre, Jigsawmujee, Zayn Africa, Geeboy, Feezy and many more in musical performances.

Some of his hit songs includes Su Baba Ne, Yar Boko, Babarsa, Her love, Soyayya, and many more.

DJ AB won an award for ‘Best Northern Nigerian Artiste of the Year’ on Northern Pandora Awards platform in 2017. He was among the nominees listed for ‘Arewa Best Dancehall/Afro Hip Hop Artiste of the Year’ Award, and ‘Arewa Music Artiste of the Year (Male)’ Award on City People Music Awards platform in 2018 and in 2019, he was also nominated on the same platform of City People Music Awards for ‘Arewa Best Hausa Rap Album of the year’ Award in 2020.

In 2022, DJ AB released an EP titled ‘SUPA’ featuring two of Nigeria’s most notable artists; Mr Eazi and Di’ja with 8 songs all composed in Afrobeats genre.