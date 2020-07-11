Meet Zayn Africa, Nigerian entertainment artist

Abdulmajid Aliyu known professionally as Zayn Africa, born on 1st June, 1994 in Kaduna state is a Nigerian singer, songwriter & also a record producer. He is currently a signed artist of the record label titled Yaran North Side (YNS).

Early life

Zayn Africa was born in Kaduna State, northern region of Nigeria where he obtained his primary and secondary education from Command Children’s Primary & Secondary School, then moved further and obtained his tertiary education in Computer Engineering & graduated with a distinction from Bayero University Kano, Nigeria.

Zayn was born with the talent of music, it is not something he attained later. His music is avant-garde known to be very modern, romantic and accessible which is easy to understand and enjoy.

His music genres includes R&B, pop, and Afro/soul.

Discography

He released a Music Album: “The Relationship” in 2017 with 11 songs which includes;

Saurara. Don’t Cry. Don’t Cry Remix (feat. Babsin) Kece On My Mind. Mamanmu. Mamanmu Remix (feat. Dj AB & Feezy) You want it (feat. Dj AB & Feezy) Kishiya (feat. Feezy) Kije Gida. Ki Dawo. Banga Wata Ba.

Musical performances

He Performed at XJ10 Jamal Music & Award Night, Kaduna in 2010. He performed at Kadamfest, Kaduna in December 2015 On the same platform with the likes of Yemi Alade, ice prince, Mi, 2face and many more. He also performed with more artists like Dj AB, Feezy, Geeboy, Teeswagg, Jigsawmujee, Lil Prince & Mr Kebzee.

Awards & nominations

He got Nominated & won “Best Northern Nigerian Singer” of the year — 2013. He got nominated & won “Kaduna State R&B artist of the year” Northern Nigeria — 2017.

Related

No tags for this post.