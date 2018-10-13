Melania dismisses marriage strain rumours with Trump

US First Lady Melania Trump has dismissed speculation about the state of her marriage, saying her husband’s alleged extra-marital affairs are not her “concern or focus” because she has better things to do.

In an interview with ABC News, She media speculations about her marriage was “unpleasant”

Asked if she loves President Donald Trump, she said: “Yes, we are fine.”

He denies having had extra-marital affairs.

Porn-star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal allege they slept with him.

Mrs Trump said she loved her husband and that the media’s coverage of their relationship was not always correct.

“It is not a concern and focus of mine. I’m a mother and a first lady and I have much more important things to think about and to do,” she said.

“I know what is right and what is true and not true,” she added.

