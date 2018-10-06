Melania Trump ends Africa tour with an appeal: Ignore what I wear

Melania Trump concluded her trip to Africa on Saturday by urging people to pay less attention to what she wears and also voicing support for her husband’s embattled Supreme Court nominee.

The U.S. first lady said the message of her tour to Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt was to show the world that “we care.”

She dismissed reports about alleged derogatory comments reportedly made by President Donald Trump about African countries and said the issue had not come up on her visit.

The stylish former model also said she did not always agree with her husband’s tweets and gave him her opinion directly, even though he does not always follow her advice.

The four-country trip was a coming out of sorts for the first lady in the world stage. It was her first major solo trip abroad and a rare example of a time when she has answered questions by reporters.

Speaking in Cairo on the tour’s final leg, Trump praised Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and said she was glad he and his accuser had a chance to be heard following allegations of sexual assault.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp

