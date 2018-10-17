Melaye: Bello blocking my reelection campaign

Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, yesterday accused the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello of planning to stop him from campaigning for his reelection.

Speaking with newsmen on the recent invasion of his house at Ayetoro-Gbede by security agents, the senator alleged that the governor has instructed the security agents in the state to arrest him whenever he visited the state.

He stressed that the governor’s plan was to keep him away from the state to dissuade him from campaigning for his re-election back to the senate.

“The governor want me out of circulation, he doesn’t want me around to campaign for my reelection.

“Information reaching me says he wants me to be arrested, arraigned me by a Kangaroo court, lock me up and then I wouldn’t be able to campaign.

“I have written the President, United Nations, UK embassy, CJN, AU, ECOWAS, German and Canadian embassies.

This is the fourth assassination attempt on my life, he alleged.

Continuing, he said, “I was in Lokoja on the fateful Thursday and drove past the Government House after a one hour meeting with Senator Ogbeha resident in GRA, my convoy and that of the governor met and at the end of the day, they did not arrest me in Lokoja.

“I was in Koton-Karfe where I had a meeting in the residence of Musa Ahmodu former SSG.

I was also in Gegu where I had a meeting.

Only for my house to be invaded at 1 am.

Thank God that I had an Intel that they were coming; if not they were to come and kill me.’’ Reacting, Bello who spoke through his media aide, however, urged the senator to face his problems with the Nigerian Police and stop “hanging them on innocent people.” Addressing journalists in Lokoja over the allegations, the Director General on Media and Publicity to the governor, Kingsley Fanwo, dismissed the allegations as “untrue, illogical and a desperate attempt by the sinking senator to whip up sentiments.’’ “We have decided to allow Dino Melaye sink alone.

We are not prepared to sink with him.

He can’t lean on the state government to reawaken his dead political career.’’

