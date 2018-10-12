Melaye shouldn’t be foisted on Kogi West- PDP aspirant

A member representing Yagba Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Sunday Karimi has said his quest to represent the area is not for personal enrichment.

The lawmaker, who is currently embittered over the non-conduct of Peoples Democratic Party primaries for Kogi West, said the right thing must be done to ensure justice.

The senate aspirant said he has approached the court to intervene in the botched Kogi West PDP primaries, describing the mandate reportedly got by Dino Melaye as illegitimate, describing the primaries that produced senator as the candidate for Kogi West as a charade.

He said he is asking the court to stop the party and the Senate President from foisting a candidate on Kogi West senatorial district.

“No amount of kneeling down and begging by Dino Melaye will appease the people,’’ he said, stressing that the mandate was stolen from Yagba federal constituency.

When you cheat and corrupt the system to pick something crudely, you must be ready to face the consequences.” The lawmaker disclosed that Senator Melaye is used to cheating and getting away with it.

He said: “He did that in APC in 2015 when he stole ballot materials and declared himself candidate.

He won the election of 2015 on the strength and name of President Buhari then.

‘‘My disqualification along with others was crude, uncivilized, tyrannical and a political coup d’état, that cannot be imagined in this century, not with all that I do in plenary session as well as attracting projects to my constituency and in defending the PDP, only to be rewarded with this kind of shabby treatment.

It is a shame.’’ Karimi urged Melaye to drop the stolen PDP ticket or face the electoral consequences adding that he has been invited to a meeting along with other aspirants to see the Senate President for discussion and settlement.

