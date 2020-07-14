Mele Kyari: Marching action with words 365 days on

When Mr. Mele Kyari was appointed the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), not many industry watchers doubted his ability to deliver in such a sensitive position, BENJAMIN UMUTEME reports.

On the announcement that Mele Kyari would be the new Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), industry watchers who are familiar with his antecedents in the industry knew that an all-action man has been appointed to one of the most sensitive positions in the country.

And in the last one year, they have not been disappointed as the NNPC helmsman continues to move with the same zeal he brought to the office.

Kyari in his one-year in office has gone about with a gusto which is rarely seen in many office holders and this has opened up the industry a bit, laying the building blocks for an industry that would bring more value to Nigerians who have over the years yearned for an industry that would be the envy of others across the globe.

When he assumed office as GMD of the state run oil corporation from late Maikanti Baru, on the 8th of July, 2019, it was clear to Kyari what he wanted to achieve on the saddle of the corporation.

In his inauguration speech, Kyari was clear about one thing, which is building the NNPC to world class standards.

He insisted that accountability will be his watchword in all things as long as he remained GMD of the corporation.

According to the NNPC boss, “There will be no corruption without discretion. We will work with all stakeholders within the NNPC Group to ensure there is no discretion in the system.

“I recognise the weight of being a GMD of NNPC. If anything I know there’s eternal accountability when I will stand before my Creator to give full account of all my actions.

“We will build this company to enable it to compete with its global peers. We are not saying we will not make mistakes along the way, but we will not make deliberate mistakes.

“To my family members, from today, if you accept any gift from anyone, then it is not from me. So those who want to give my family members gifts, let them know that my family members can never influence me.

“To the GMD Emeritus, Dr Maikanti Baru, I can’t thank you enough. I will like you to just sit down and tell yourself that you have done the right thing.

“In the last three years, we have made giant strides under Baru. I am an insider in many of the laudable achievements recorded under him. We are going to deliver on the expectations of Nigerians from this great corporation.

“It is a promise that we shall remain more open, more credible, more focused and more accountable to all Nigerians.

“We will deliver all our four refineries within the life of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. We shall seek strategic partnerships to ensure Nigeria becomes a net exporter of petroleum products.”

And true to his words, the NNPC boss continues to do just that as he goes about his job with a one track mind — ensuring that Nigerians get the dividends of natural resources the country is blessed with.

The reforms

When he assumed office, Kyari knew that it will no longer be business as usual if the corporation is to live up to its responsibility of delivering on his mandate and beyond.

Few days later, it was obvious to the reform-minded GMD that NNPC needed a new vista and a break away from its decadent past. He saw his appointment as an opportunity of lifetime to give the corporation a new direction in the way it operates, run its business as well as give Nigerians renewed hope.

Days after his inauguration, the reform-minded oil and gas industry technocrat unfolded his agenda for the rebranding of the corporation which he christened the Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE). The TAPE is a five-step strategic roadmap for NNPC’s attainment of efficiency and global excellence.

According to Kyari at the unveiling of the TAPE agenda, it was the only way to transform the NNPC and enhance its potential and capacity to compete with other national oil companies around the world.

Kyari told members of the NNPC’s management team to buckle up, shape up, ship in with the new direction, or ship out with the old ways of doing things.

He said the five steps for realizing the objectives of TAPE was to ensure that it was not only transparent and accountable to Nigerians but also open it to scrutiny.

In the past 365 days, NNPC’s mojo has returned under the leadership of Kyari, who is determined to make its impact felt in both the upstream and downstream sector of the petroleum industry-which remains the goose that lays the golden egg.

Achievements

In the upstream sector of the industry, Kyari’s imprint has been visible. Before his appointment, the industry faced challenges which bugged it down, however, with his coming on stream, he has been able to address some of the challenges. These include: NPDC’s growing output, alternative financing deal for NPDC, which resulted is a 32 per cent and 21 per cent incremental production output in OMLs 40 and 30.

Others include: revision of unit costs for JVs, PSCs; sustenance of average oil output: Nigeria LNG Train 7 FID; and the AKK Pipeline Project.

For the downstream sector, Kyari has not relented as he continues to ensure that an incessant fuel distribution disruption which was a huge challenge in the downstream sector of the industry has been addressed.

He has also been able to address the issuance of the 2020 crude oil lifting contracts, initiated “Operation White” to address diversion and smuggling of petroleum products, increasing Nigeria’s fuel reserve, Refineries’ rehabilitation, which will involve NNPC’s local workforce, Diversification Of NNPC’s Portfolio. Others timely remittance of oil revenues to FAAC, recruitment of graduate trainees, end to fuel subsidy, leadership for oil industry fight against COVID-19, breaking 43 years jinx with NNPC’s audited accounts, and reviving moribund subsidiaries.

All these were done in his first one year.

Stakeholders applaud

Stakeholders continue to commend the commitment and speed with which the NNPC boss has been carrying out his assignment.

According to the head of Nigeria’s extractive industry watchdog NEITI, Waziri Adio, the decision of NNPC to make public its audited accounts on its website for the first time in its history is laudable. Just as the Executive Director of the global Extractive Industries Transparency International’s (EITI), Mr. Mark Robinson, commended the corporation for setting a new standard of reporting.

Also, Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), Mr. Lateef Amodu, said, in one year, Kyari has been able to stabilise the industry through robust policies that have helped stakeholders make informed investment decisions.

He added that Kyari’s focus on infrastructure development would go a long way in bridging the needs gap of the industry, saying last week’s flag-off of the $2.8 billion Ajaokuta-Kano-Kaduna (AKK) gas pipeline project was a good example.

He equally scored Kyari high for being the first NNPC GMD since the creation of the corporation to publish its audited financial statement (AFS).

While for Abuja-based public affairs analyst, Godwin Odioko: “Mallam Kyari has ensured the following, among other achievements: uninterrupted fuel supply, EGTL dispute settlement, NLNG Train 7 Final Investment Decision (FID), Deepwater Offshore Act amendment, production of above 2.1 million barrels per day, except for the OPEC cut, led the oil and gas industry to respond to COVID-19 and automation of business processes, including sales processes.

“He has also caused the reduction of unit operating cost of production from $35 per barrel to $25 per barrel and targeting $10 per barrel. With Kyari, there is no need to fear about bad oil management. NNPC management should, therefore, not be distracted but concentrate in turning around the corporation, for the benefit of all.’’