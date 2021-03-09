Memo to EFCC chairman





I am constrained to write you this open memo as you assume the leadership of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). I want to remind you that on the day of judgement, you will appear before the Almighty God to account for all your deeds. It is then that your sense of justice and honesty as a leader will unchain you. May Allah hold your hand to do the right thing and to follow the right path in discharging your responsibilities.

Mr Chairman, you assumed the commission’s leadership when the country’s corruption rating in the global outlook perception is not commendable. Nevertheless, the Buhari administration came to power through the change mantra with the top three cardinal pillars of economic development, fighting insecurity and corruption. Sadly, six down the line, Nigeria is still being perceived as one of Africa’s most corrupt countries.

Not only did the country slip two places below from 146th position in 2019 to 149th in 2020, the Nigeria also scored 25 out of 100 points, falling by one point compared to 2019, according to 2020 Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index. The 149th position means Nigeria is just above 31 countries out of 180 countries surveyed worldwide, while Nigeria is ranked 25 out of 49 countries in the sub-region.

Nigerians are expecting much from you to be a strong and real dogged fighter against the common enemy that has frustrated our realization of the country’s economic development despite the enormous natural and human resources in Nigeria.

Other expectations of Nigerians from you, include reform of the commission in order to free it from the stranglehold being influenced by powerful elements outside the commission, and most importantly, managing the EFCC in a non-partisan manner will surely assist the commission to box corruption into a corner

To achieve a just and fair fight against corruption, there is the need for you to focus on building a strong commission that cannot be manipulated by personalities. You must Instil a culture of accountability, and transparency in the way the commission carries out its activities. This will enable the agency to perform optimally.

You should be the agent of change, as you know all former chairmen of the commission were all alleged to have abused their office with some doses of corrupt practices. Use your expertise to implement reforms and ensure a fair and balanced fight against corruption and corrupt people in Nigeria. This is achievable as an official who passed through the ranks of the commission. There is the need to ensure synergy between the EFCC and its sister anti-graft agencies such as the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) and other law enforcement agencies as this will produce better results.

Nigerians and the rest of the world are watching as you discharge these herculean tasks.



The need for doing everything possible within your reach to regain the confidence of Nigerians in turning around the commission to achieve its objective should be your top priority. Yesteryears, the mere mention of EFCC scared corrupt people and economic saboteurs but that fright notion of if EFCC catches you, one would bear the consequence is gone.



There is a need for the commission to collaborate with the offices of the attorney general and the chief justice as well as the National Assembly towards the establishment of a special anti-corruption tribunal to facilitate speedy determination of hundreds of corruption cases before the nation’s normal courts. The special anti-corruption tribunal will fast track the prosecution of corrupt cases.



You should strengthen the collective efforts in citizens’ participation in the fight against corruption by engaging non-state actors, especially the media and civil society organizations, in providing information to the public in line with the Freedom of Information Act 2011.

There is the need to engage in mass media campaigns in the three major languages in the country to enlighten the public on the damage of corruption on us. This will increase the chances of success of the fight. With your experience, being among pioneer cadet staff of the commission which your records show that you have a passion for the war against graft, you should have personnel with similar passion to work with. While those that are sheep in wolf’s clothing within the commission are to be eased out.



Like you said, there is a difference between fighting corruption and fighting corrupt people and you are going forward. Let you and your staff be proactive in fighting both; this will help you in fulfilling the paradigm shift in the agency’s approach to the anti-graft war.

Bear in mind that the country is still languishing in extreme poverty as a result of corruption and the fight against corruption has become a mere statement. On a final note, need you remember that the mantle of leadership is a responsibility bestowed on you by God and as a Muslim, you will account for every deed and activity you engaged in under oath as chairman of the commission.



Fighting corruption is very weighty and greatly worrisome to all concerned Nigerians. Avoid battle for supremacy between your office and that of the office of the attorney-general of the federation.

Dukawa writes from Kano via [email protected]

