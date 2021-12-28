Memo to the panel on Sayawa chiefdom

The announcement of a 30-member committee to review the Sayawa Chiefdom and the resettlement of displaced persons in Tafawa Balewa local government area of Bauchi state by Governor Bala Mohammed in line with the Justice Babalakin Judicial Commission of Inquiry was seen by many as a welcome development and laudable.

I commend the governor for selecting credible personalities that make up members of the committee. The terms of reference for the committee, among other things, are; to look into critical issues pertaining the Zaar Chiefdom and the resettlement of displaced persons in Tafawa Balewa local government area

The demand for the granting of the Sayawa Chiefdom, otherwise known as Gung Zaar, has been a major challenge of successive administrations in Bauchi state. During the Isa Yuguda administration, the chiefdom was established with headquarters in Marti.The siting of the headquarters in Marti was greeted with resistance from all nooks and crannies of Zaar nation. The administration of Barr. MA Abubakar considering the security implications suspended the idea and the court case involved halted the action.

However, the present decision by the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed to review the matter should be considered as a welcome development and very significant in many ways. It is an opportunity to address some problems and constraints which were not captured during the first version.

With this decision therefore I am fully persuaded that with wisdom on the part of the committee and support from members of the public particularly the Sayawa ethnic group to make constructive criticism and become peaceful all things will work out in the interest of all.

I wish to commend the governor for his understanding that people no matter how educated or economically viable without traditional rulers will not prosper. It is my hope that this great opportunity will be maximised for the benefit of posterity and love for humanity and God.

I also wish to request the committee to carry out their assignment without fear or favour. They should follow the principle of justice and fairness.

As the committee set to start the review I want to appeal to the peace loving Zaar people in Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa local government area to unite and pursue this common cause in the interest of development. It’s a golden opportunity that our people cannot afford to miss. We should not allow any reason to push the entire ethnic group to a state of backwardness. The Zaar youth should complement the Zaar elite by embracing peace and tolerance.

It’s hoped this is going to be the best time to actualise the long awaiting Gung Zaar Chiefdom.

Gomna James,information officer,Bogoro local government,Bauchi state

