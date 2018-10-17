Men use dump truck to steal ATM in Pennsylvania

Two men used a stolen dump truck to rip an ATM out of a supermarket in Pennsylvania.

The men pulled up to a Bill’s ShopRite store wearing ski masks and gloves and attached a chain to the ATM at about 1:53 a.m.

on Tuesday, according to The TimesTribune.

The men then used the chain to drag the ATM out of the store, smashing a glass door in the process.

State police reported a piece of the ATM was found on a nearby road after the initial robbery, PAHomepage.com reported.

The dump truck, which fit the description of a vehicle stolen from Thornhurst Country Club Estates, has still not been found

