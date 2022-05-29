Menstrual Hygiene Day: AHF campaigns against discrimination of girls, women





In commemoration of the Menstrual Hygiene Day (MHD) celebrated globally every May 28, an international organisation, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), has admonished Nigerians not to discriminate against women, especially girls over menstruation.

Speaking with Blueprint on Saturday, AHF Nigeria Country Program Director, Dr Echey Ijezie, said that the foundation will celebrate the day through distribution of sanitary pads and offering enlightenment on menstrual hygiene to students in Kuje, Abuja.

He said: “As governments loosen COVID-19 restrictions around the world, people who menstruate are back to their various endeavors, all while attempting to manage their periods. This Menstrual Health Day, Nigerians should join AHF in helping to create a new normal by working to #EndTheStigma on periods for women and girls of reproductive age, who menstruate.

“Of the more than 1.8 billion people globally who menstruate, 500 million are denied access to safe facilities and sanitary products that provide healthy ways to manage their periods. The shortages and inflation caused by COVID-19 have also made purchasing hygiene products significantly more difficult worldwide.

“The lack of access causes women and especially young girls who menstruate hardships, including missing several school days of their schoolyear, depression due to stigma and discrimination and, greater risk of infections due to embracing unsafe alternatives.

“Menstrual Health Day is recognized worldwide on May 28 and was first launched by advocates in 2014 to highlight the importance of menstrual health management education that empowers all people who menstruate to fully participate in society and live a healthy, self-determined life. AHF country teams have exciting and informative “End the Stigma” commemorative of the events planned for 2022.”

He added: “In Nigeria, AHF-Nigeria will be with girls at the School for the Deaf, Kuje and Deaf Girls Integrated in GSS Kuje, Abuja, to ensure inclusivity and as a way to enhance disability rights as we highlight the importance of menstrual health management education with a marginalized group and instigate effort that ensures girls with disability won’t be left behind.

“Aside of providing Menstrual Hygiene education to these girls, AHF shall also provide free supplies of sanitary pads to the girls at the event as well as education on Menstrual Health Management.

“In collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs, AHF Nigeria is also airing an educative jingle in radio stations in Abuja and Benue state to ensure the messages of menstrual hygiene can reach as many girls as possible.

‘’AHF Nigeria is committed to working with her partners and government as a sign of responsibility to strive and ensure that we make free sanitary pads available to young women and girls who can’t afford it. We acknowledge how the lack of access can increase the risks of HIV infection and how it disrupts their education, and to us this is unacceptable.”

