Mensuration: Expert tells women when to seek medical advice



The Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (MAC), Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Dr Joseph Ugbaja, has adviced women to always consult a physician whenever they noticed heavy menstruation, which according to him was a symptom of uterine fibroid.

Ugbaja, who is an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist specialist at NAUTH, disclosed this at a health seminar on Women’s Health, pointed out that leiomyomas otherwise known as uterine fibroids were benign growths of the smooth muscles of the uterus.



He said uterus composed of three walls- the innermost layer termed the endometrium, part of which is shed every month in the form of menstruation, the middle muscular layer that constitute the bulk of the organ- myometrium as well as the outermost covering of the organ called the serosa.



According to him, “The primary function of the uterus is to receive, house and nourish the developing baby (foetus) and to successfully give up the baby when the baby is matured through the processes of labour and delivery. In the absence of pregnancy, the prepared inner lining of the uterus referred to as the endometrium is shed every month in the form of menstruation”, he noted.

“The commonest symptom of uterine fibroids is increased menstrual flow otherwise called menorrhagia. For instance, if you have a normal four day menstrual duration and suddenly noticed an increase in the number of days as well as in the volume of menstrual flow as evidenced by use of an increased number of pads, then uterine fibroids should be suspected.



“This finding may be associated with passage of blood clots during menses and feeling of faintness following each period. A woman with uterine fibroids can also notice an abdominal mass which gradually increases in size with some form of mass effect on the bladder and rectum leading to some difficulties and issues with urination and defecation. There may also be dysmenorrhea which is commonly known as painful menstruation. Sometimes, the only manifestation of fibroids will be repeated pregnancy losses.”