Mentally deranged lady sets 2-storey building ablaze in Enugu 



A mentally deranged lady, Thursday morning, reportedly set a two-storey building on fire in Enugu, Enugu state capital.



It was gathered that attempts made to forcefully move the 39-year-old lady to the psychiatrist hospital met stiff resistance as she violently used fuel to set the building ablaze.



Though, no life was lost in the inferno, the incident, which happened at Bigard Seminary Avenue by Hassan Lane, Uwani, Enugu, destroyed properties worth millions of naira.



Blueprint correspondent, who visited the scene of the incident observed that the fire affected the last floor of the building and would have spread to the entire house and adjoining buildings, but for the alarm raised by the residents leading to the arrival of men of the state Fire Service who brought the situation under control.

The lady, whose mental breakdown was said to have started since 2017, was said to have ran berserk when her parents attempted to send her to a psychiatric hospital in Enugu.

It also was gathered that the lady who lived with her parents at the last floor of the two-storey building, started causing trouble lately, a development that forced her parents to invite policemen to help take her to hospital.



“But when the policemen came early this morning, and the lady noticed that she was about being taken away, she took the gallon containing fuel and poured the content everywhere.

“When the policemen climbed up the building, the lady lighted up the place. Her parents, who were coming up with the policemen and the cops themselves all ran for their lives.

“Her mother’s shout of fire made us know that something was wrong. But, soon, men of the Enugu state Fire Service rushed here and put out the fire that already consumed the two flats.



“The fire men were able to save the entire building from burning completely,” a neighbour said.