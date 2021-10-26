Messi deserves Ballon d’Or crown – Pochettino

PSG manager, Mauricio Pochettino has backed Lionel Messi to win a record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or award.



Messi is joined on the 30-man shortlist by PSG teammates Gianluigi Donnarumma, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.



However, after Pochettino chose the 34-year-old as his preferred winner, there was a reaction among the squad.



Mbappe and Neymar both have eyes on the individual prize too, which neither have ever won.

Pochettino told Diario Sport: “I had a problem saying that Messi should win the Ballon d’Or.

