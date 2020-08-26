Messi makes contact with Guardiola over City move



Lionel Messi has reportedly already been in touch with Pep Guardiola over a possible switch from Barcelona to Manchester City this summer.

City are among the contenders to sign the 33-year-old after he allegedly handed in a formal transfer request on Tuesday.



The Argentina international enjoyed illustrious success playing under Guardiola at Barca between 2008 and 2012, winning four of his six Ballons d’Or during that period.

According to Radio Catalunya, Messi has been in touch with the Catalan coach about reuniting at the Etihad Stadium in the coming weeks.



Messi’s contract stipulated that he could leave on a free transfer this summer, but Barca insist that clause expired in June and it may now be a case of City waiting 12 more months.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are also believed to be well positioned to move for Messi, while Inter Milan have also been credited with an interest.