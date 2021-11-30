Messi opens up after winning 7th Ballon d’Or

Lionel Messi says he does not know if his seven Ballon d’Or achievement will be eclipsed.

Messi won his seventh Ballon d’Or as he continues to not only distance himself from his rival Cristiano Ronaldo but increase his record.

The Paris Saint-Germain star edge Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski to land the award, held in Paris on Monday night.

And speaking to the media at a press conference, when asked if he believes that someone will eclipse winning the seven Ballon d’Or’s that he has already compiled in his career, Messi said:”I don’t know if someone will surpass it or not. There is always someone who breaks the records, that’s what they are for.

” l don’t know if he will get over it or not, but it is an impressive thing to have succeeded. I am very happy to be in Paris and to be able to compete for all the titles again and to try to fight.”

