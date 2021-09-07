Messi, Ramos won’t automatically give PSG Champions League – Ronaldo

Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that PSG are not sure of winning the UEFA Champions League this season, despite the addition of former Barcelona captain Lionel Messi. The Portuguese international disclosed this in an interview with DAZN as part of the ‘El Presidente’ series. Apart from Lionel Messi, the PSG squad has other world class players such as Neymar Jr, Angel Di Maria, Sergio Ramos, Kylian Mbappe, among others. But Ronaldo insisted that winning the Champions League is not automatic despite having the best players at your disposal.

“It is still too early to say who will win the Champions League,” Ronaldo said in an interview with DAZN as part of the ‘El Presidente’ series. “The picture begins to take shape at the quarter-final stage. Paris Saint-Germain are in pole position, but it’s one thing to talk and another to play.

“There are many factors that influence the outcome on the pitch. I played for Real Madrid for almost five seasons, in the team of the Galacticos, and I never won the Champions League. “Winning is never automatic, even if you have the best players in your team, and that also applies to PSG.”