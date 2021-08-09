Messi set to earn £34m a-year at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain’s contract offer to Lionel Messi is reportedly worth €40m (£34m) a year after tax.

The French giants quickly emerged as the favourites to sign the Argentina international on a free transfer, despite suggestions that Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea were all interested.



Messi’s father Jorge Messi and his lawyers are believed to be looking over the final details of the offer placed on the table by PSG before heading to Paris to complete a deal.

According to L’Equipe, Mauricio Pochettino’s side are preparing to hand the South American an initial two-year contract worth €40m (£34m) a year after tax, and there will be the option of extending for another 12 months.

The report claims that PSG are open to Messi leaving after two years, but they want to give the forward the option of staying until the end of the 2023-24 campaign.



Barcelona’s financial problems meant that it was impossible for the club to sign the 34-year-old to a new deal, but Thursday’s announcement still sent shockwaves around the world of football.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi’s dramatic Barcelona exit appears to have plenty of twists to come yet, with the Catalans alleging Paris Saint-Germain cannot sign the Argentine icon due to their own financial woes.

Lawyers at the Spanish club have filed a complain to the European Court of Appeals, stating the Parisians should be stopped in their pursuit of Messi based on financial data.

Messi confirmed in a teary press conference that he will be leaving Barcelona this summer after a lifetime at the club, and is now finalising terms with PSG.

However, Barca appear to be willing to do all they can to avoid seeing their greatest player move to a European rival and are keen to disrupt PSG’s pursuit.