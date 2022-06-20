Meta launches Digital Training for NGOs across Anglophone W/Africa

Meta, formerly known as Facebook has officially launched the Meta Non-profit training programme, a digital capacity building programme for 1,500 non-profit personnel across Anglophone West Africa.

At the event which took place in Lagos recently, Meta also announced its support for Geda Digital training, a six month Social Innovators Bootcamp Program for Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs). These trainings are aimed at supporting the non-profit and social impact sector across Anglophone West Africa.

“We know the value of digital skills and Meta is committed to helping non-profits and social enterprises across Nigeria acquire these skills by providing them with information that will increase their overall digital awareness” Adaora Ikenze, Head of Public Policy for Anglophone West Africa said while giving opening address during the launch event. “We recognise the needs of these NGOs and we are excited to partner with NGOs who leverage our family of apps for impact. We are delighted to provide the required support in upskilling them to scale and strengthen the work they do within their communities”.

While giving the keynote address, Maryam Uwais, Special Advisor to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investments, said, “We commend the initiatives of Meta towards developing people working in the non-profit sector. This investment is deeply appreciated by the Federal Government of Nigeria. Meta has continuously been a partner to the government, we must continue with this partnership to make Nigeria a better place”.

