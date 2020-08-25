Metal industry operators commend FG for repositioning sector

Operators in the metal industry has applauded effort of the federal government at reviving the minerals and metals sector of the economy saying that it is the pathway to industrial development of the country.

The stakeholders said this at the 2nd Nigeria Metallurgical Industry Stakeholders’ Forum (MISF) organized by Ministry of Mines and Steel Development for operators in the industry in North East geopolitical zone in Bauchi, Bauchi state.

In his remarks, Permanent secretary in the Ministry, Mr Edet Akpan said the forum was to provide opportunity for stakeholders in the industry to interact and contribute to efforts of government towards repositioning the sector for economic recovery in the era of Covid-19 pandemic.

The permanent secretary who was represented by director Special Duties Ministry of Mines and Steel Development Mr Olayinwole Adebayo said, the theme of the forum, “Covid-19 Pandemic: Impact And Way Forward For Economic Recovery And Growth Through Value Addition In The Minerals And Metals Sector, is in tandem with the post Covid-19 strategic plan for economic recovery of the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that the steel and other metals development have unarguably remained the bedrock of industrialisation, sustainable growth and development of nations, hence the present administration of President Muhammudu Buhari is poised now than ever to create enabling environment for metallurgical operators and all other allied metal outfits in the sector towards generating employment, creating wealth and reducing poverty.

He said the Ministry has articulated strategies and activities for the development of the metallurgical sector with a view to taking it to where it should be, including re-presenting the Nigerian Metallurgical Industry Bill for passing and assent; liaising with Nigeria Custom and Service towards curbing incessant dumping of substandard steel and other metal products in Nigeria, as well as export of banned scrap metals, and building confidence with private metallurgical plants operators in the country among others.

In a goodwill message, the Executive Secretary, African Iron and Steel Association, ASIA, Dr Sanusi Mohammed, noted that the effort of government to reposition the metallurgical sector is in the right direction, especially the government to government arrangement with Russia to complete the Ajaokuta Steel Company, saying that if completely carried out, it will give impetus to metal industries development in the country.