‘Meter bypass, illegal connection, biggest economic threats to KEDCO’

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, has described “meter bypass and illegal connections amongst others as the biggest economic threat to the company in recent time.”

Dr. Gwamna, according to a press statement issued Monday by the Company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, also warned that KEDCO would no longer be lenient with anyone found engaging in meter bypass and illegal connections in its franchise areas.

He said the “era of coming to beg using third parties after committing such offences” were over as “anyone found will be made to defend themselves in court.”

The KEDCO boss said via the statement that, “The decision by the Management was taken to ensure that such ugly trends do not threaten KEDCO’s efforts at satisfying its numerous customers.

“We have commenced tracking with a view to uncovering any acts of illegal connection and bypassing of meters.”

He, therefore, appealed to customers to also be prompt in paying bills while supporting KEDCO with vital information to cut down cases of meter bypass and illegal connections.

Related

No tags for this post.