Metering key to customer satisfaction – KEDCO MD

Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) Thursday said metering remains key to customer satisfaction.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of KEDCO, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, who stated this noted that the company was fast-tracking all metering processes to achieve complete meter coverage of all customers in Kano.

Gwamna said doing that would help guarantee the satisfaction of its numerous customers across Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states.

He said metering was a solution to many of the challenges in power distribution such as ending complaints on estimated billing and ensuring adequate measurement of energy consumption.

He said : “That is why we are enforcing the policy in full in line with the intention of the federal government. It is in this light that we are also calling on all our customers to stop meter bypass and illegal connection and other practices inimical to the implementation of metering programme in Kano franchise.”