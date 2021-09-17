Metuh sympathizes with EFCC chairman over health challenge

The former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh sympathizes with the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, who Thursday, slumped at a public function at the Presidential villa.

Chief Metuh noted that the development not only points to the frailties of human beings but also to the fact that anybody, irrespective of age and apparent vitality, can be confronted with a serious health challenge at any point.

The former PDP spokesperson stated that “if such can happen to the youthful Commission’s chairman, who is not even under the stress of trial, then it should serve as a lesson to the EFCC, particularly, its media department, on the impropriety of labelling and making a mockery of defendants and suspects confronted with health challenges.

Metuh in a statement by his Special Assistant, Ebiloma Abdullahi, Thursday added that “Nigerians can recall how the EFCC had gone to the media to unjustly label, mock and deride Chief Metuh when he fell ill during his trial; how he was forced to attend court on hospital stretcher, wheelchair and crutches, and how he was denied access to medical treatment despite manifest traumatic and life-threatening health challenge he faced”.

He said “Nigerians can recall how the EFCC mocked and satirized Chief Metuh when he collapsed in the courtroom on one of the days he was forced to come to court despite his health challenge.

The statement partly read “Chief Metuh counsels the EFCC Chairman to immediately get medical attention so as not to experience the pains, complications, trauma and dangers he (Metuh) faced when he was denied access to medical treatment by Justice Okon Abang following the hardstand adopted by the EFCC, which he now chairs.

“In the same vein, Chief Metuh urges Nigerians, especially those with busy and tasking schedules, to pay more attention to their health situation so as to avoid such scenarios”.