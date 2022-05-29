Mexico boss, Martino, satisfied with El-Tri

Mexico head coach Gerardo Martino praised his players for their impressive performance in the 2-1 friendly win against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The El Tri dominated play in the first half, but needed a strong defensive performance after the break to come out winners against the West Africans.

Martino’s side took the lead in the 12th minute through Santiago Gimenez after the Nigerian defence was caught napping.

The Super Eagles rallied back after the break with Cyriel Dessers nodding home in the 56th minute, following a delightful cross from Calvin Bassey.

The Mexicans regained the lead two minutes later with captain William Troost-Ekong scoring an own goal.

“I am satisfied with the 90 minutes because when we had no control of the match, we played with courage and ambition. I loved the first 30 minutes,”Martino said after the game.

“If you have to review Nigeria footballer by footballer, see where they play, if there are Premier players, if there are any who played in the Europa League final, if there are footballers who were in the final between Feyenoord and Roma.

“It seems to me that you have to look at the list to check that, you have to take into account what Mexico’s performance was, especially in the first 30 minutes, so as not to minimize the rival and yes, to re-evaluate a little that first half hour that it was very good”.

Martino’s side will now concentrate on the friendlies against Uruguay and Ecuador.

