Mexico in awe of Super Eagles

Despite not making it to Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, Nigeria are highly rated by Mexico as they were delighted to again test themselves against the three-time African champions the Super Eagles.

On Saturday May 28, Mexico will face Nigeria at the magnificent AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX.

The President of the Mexico Football Federation Yon de Luisa said: “We are excited about today’s (Tuesday) announcement.

“This is the road from Mexico to Qatar. Obviously we are grateful for having the opportunity for our National Team to play against these powerful teams.”

Nigeria and Mexico have met six times, with Mexico claiming victory twice, while four games were drawn.

Mexico beat a Nigerian team made up of players from the NPFL 4-0 on July 3, 2021, at the Los Angeles Coliseum in their last meeting.