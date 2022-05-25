Mexico land in US for Super Eagles friendly

Super Eagles opponent in Saturday’s international friendly, Mexico have arrived Dallas, United States of America ahead of the three African champions.

The players and their officials arrived Dallas on Tuesday morning Their Nigerian counterpart are expected to arrive Wednesday to start preparation for the match.

The El Tri will take on the Super Eagles at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, USA on Saturday with newly appointed Super Eagles gaffer Jose Peseiro in charge of the team while four days later the team will confront Ecuador before returning back to Nigeria.

Mexico led by Gerardo Martino’s are expected to train later in the day as they continue their preparations ahead of the highly anticipated friendly.

As part of their US tour, the North Americans will also tackle Uruguay and Ecuador.

Mexico will also face Suriname and Jamaica in the Nations League next month.

The Super Eagles have another friendly against Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena, Harrison on June 2.

Mexico and Nigeria have met seven times in the past, four of which have ended in draws.

The most recent game was a resounding 4-0 mauling of Nigeria by El Tri at the Memorial Coliseum Stadium in Los Angeles, California, in July 2021.

