Mexico vs Nigeria: Super Eagles camp bubbles with 13 players, others expected

May 26, 2022 Lekan Olaseinde Sports 0

With just few hours to the all important international friendly with the El Tri of Mexico  at the AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas on Saturday  only13 players have arrived the Super Eagles camp in Dallas, Texas, United States of America ahead of the encounter.

Eight players from the Nigeria Professional Football League left the country on Tuesday and are already in the USA.

They have now been joined by the quintet of; William Troost-Ekong, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina and Semi Ajayi.

Our correspondent gathered  that the  team had their  first training session ahead of the friendlies  on Thursday.

More players are also expected in the team’s camp before the match on Saturday with majority of them arriving on  Friday morning from their European base.

The  Super Eagles will confront  Ecuador  four days later before returning back to the country.

The Super Eagles will tackle the El Tri of Mexico in their first friendly at the AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas on Saturday.