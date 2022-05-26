Mexico vs Nigeria: Super Eagles camp bubbles with 13 players, others expected

With just few hours to the all important international friendly with the El Tri of Mexico at the AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas on Saturday only13 players have arrived the Super Eagles camp in Dallas, Texas, United States of America ahead of the encounter.

Eight players from the Nigeria Professional Football League left the country on Tuesday and are already in the USA.

They have now been joined by the quintet of; William Troost-Ekong, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina and Semi Ajayi.

Our correspondent gathered that the team had their first training session ahead of the friendlies on Thursday.

More players are also expected in the team’s camp before the match on Saturday with majority of them arriving on Friday morning from their European base.

The Super Eagles will confront Ecuador four days later before returning back to the country.

The Super Eagles will tackle the El Tri of Mexico in their first friendly at the AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas on Saturday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

