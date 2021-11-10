Mfon Ekpa Foundation operates eye surgery on 300 IDPs in FCT

The Mfon Ekpa Foundation (MEF) in conjunction with Pro-Health International has flagged off a medical outreach program targeting to carry out 300 surgical treatments for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Wasa village, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The Lead Consultant to Pro-Health International, Dr Iko Ibanga explained that the outreach program was in honour of Mfon Ekpa who was the late son of the Dr.Anthonia Ekpa, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, adding that the programme was also as a celebration of the life of late Mfon Ekpa.

“This is a celebration of the life of a young man that had so much potentials, that impacted what we are doing for health. He helped us design many things. So being his first birthday in heaven we thought we should celebrate it in a way of reaching out to people, and giving them life.

“The ones that need surgery we are taking them to three hospitals in the town. So this is one third of what going on. The target is that within this week we are going to do 300 surgeries, ranging from eye surgeries, general surgeries, gaenocological surgeries and dental surgeries” he said .

Giving insights into the program , Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Mrs. Anthonia Akpabio Ekpa, said her son left for heaven about two months ago and the outreach was marked to celebrate his birthday. “I know personally he had big thoughts for today and one of those thoughts was to give back to God through the poor and the needy.

“Today is his first birthday in heaven, and we want to continue to remember this day while here on earth, and to do all that we think he would have been happy do. So this for us is just the first begining, Mfon Ekpa Foundation (MEF), we want to continue that and we are blessed to have family in Pro-Health which Mfon was so much involved. So Pro-Health International is a Chanel through which we are reaching out and I am happy”.

Also, the Chairman of the camp, Geoffrey Bitrus lauded the foundation, said the medications, foods items, and clothings are totally free of charge.

The Secretary of the Wasa IDP Camp, John Samela, said a total number 5128 persons currently live in the camp with numerous pressing needs, including medications and clothing and foods hence the outreach brought tremendous happiness in the camp.

“We are happy because for a long time we have not had such visitors. We are grateful because the doctors came at the time most of our children are not feeling fine. You can see them testing and treating our people of various ailments” he said.

