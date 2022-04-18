MGGN: Beauty Queen, Bukola, visits school, spreads goodness in Ondo (PICTURES)

The second runner-up of the Most Gorgeous Girl Nigeria (MGGN) 2021/2022 edition, Queen Bukola Olaniran, has kept to her promise of putting smiles on the faces of children.

Recently, the beauty queen kicked off her #Moment&Smiles pet project aimed at celebrating and gifting at least 20 school pupils at the end of every month.

For the month of March, queen Bukola visited St. James Anglican school Oda town, her home community in Akure with her friends and some team members of the MGGN as she presented the cake to the celebrants, gave out customised gift items to them, and extended the love of sharing to their classmates and teachers.

They were indeed all smiles as the MGGN CEO Anteyi Grace Ene represented by the Pageant Manager Mr Peter Oche encouraged the kids to be inspired by the act of love, and remember that as they grow to always make conscious efforts to put smiles on the faces of people.

On her part, Queen Bukola said, “The purpose and objectives of this project is to share in the special moments of these kids such as their birthdays and celebrate them with gifts.”

At the start of every month, she identifies any primary school within and outside her community, gets a list of names of the pupils born in that month, then return at the end of the month to celebrate all of them together with their names inscribed on customized gifts and a cake.

Some of the highlights of the events includes a beautiful welcome song performance by the pupils specially prepared for the queen, the cutting of the cake as everyone sang a happy birthday song for the celebrants led by the pageant manager and the Queen.

Vote of thanks speech by one of the pupils identified as Nathaniel Ayomide and the group pictures capped the queen’s visit with a rapturous ovation.