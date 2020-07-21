MHWUN urges FG to pay members’ withheld salaries

The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) has warned that the withheld salaries of her members in the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, Imo state and other health institutions are time bomb that should not be allowed to be detonated.

MHWUN National President Comrade Biobelemoye Joy Josiah said this when the chairman, House of Representatives Committee of Health Service, Mr Tanko Sununu paid him a courtesy visit at the national headquarters of the union in Abuja.

He said members of the union were agitating over the withheld salary.

Josiah said the leadership of the union had been up and doing to appease the members who are not happy over the situation.

He said while government had promised to release the withheld salaries, such should come on time.

Comrade Josiah said it was wrong for the government to take such action when the only crime the workers committed was exposing the corrupt activities by the chief executive.

The union leader also called for more funding for the health sector to avert the challenges workers go through, especially as the world battled with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “The government invited us to blow whistles, to support the fight against corruption, we went into it, and as we speak, several of our members have been denied salaries for months, although, there is a beamer of hope, because in the last meeting of the 8 June, in the office of the minister of labour, the minister pointedly announced and made it clear that government has decided to reconsider and that they would be paying all withheld salaries after they get some relief due to the COVID-19 issues, that they would pay the withheld salaries.

“But by and large, by the training we have gone through and the passion we have for our job, coupled with the compassion for the Nigerian people knowing that it is only the public health institution that has the cheapest institutions that we have, we are still bearing all the pains, but we are appealing through this medium, that the executive side should quickly look into this matter because they are ticking time bombs and they should not allow them to be detonated before they come to rescue.”

Speaking earlier, chairman, House committee on health services, Mr Sununu assured that the committee was working out modalities on all outstanding issues with the health workers to ensure any industrial crisis was nipped in the bud.

According to the lawmaker, the House under the leadership of Femi Gbajabiamila, had put in place a committee to find out what would be paid to families of deceased health workers who lost their lives to COVID-19 while on frontline duties.

“NASS is not unmindful of our health workers in the frontline who paid the ultimate price. This is why we are working out a plan to compensate deceased families.

“A committee has been set up. We will call for a public hearing where the strategy and method to be used in disbursing the compensations will be agreed on.

“The families of the deceased will be located and we must ensure the money reaches them,” the lawmaker said.