Micro insurance schemes to include Nigerians at grassroots in financial enterprise

The Commissioner for Insurance, Chief Executive of the National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, Mr Sunday Thomas has assured Nigerians that the micro insurance schemes established by the Commission, through licencing of some companies to operate in the segment is set to ensure that Nigerians at the grassroots are not left out of the budding Nigerian financial enterprise.

The commissioner who made this statement at a conference in Lagos said said that micro insurance provides the leeway to protecting your property, safeguarding your belongings from damages or loss and ensuring you do not suffer loss when the unexpected damage or loss occurred.

The commissioner who was represented by Deputy Director/Head Corporate Communications & market Development NAICOM, Rasaaq Salami, said It also safeguards traders or businesses of artisans and petty traders whenever they wares are destroyed, damaged or stolen.

“ Micro insurance is a way of safeguarding your property or business from any unforeseen event,and when it happens, what ever loss you ensured against will be reimbursed to you” the commissioner for Insurance assured

On his part, the Executive Vice Chairman, EVC, of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Dambatta, reiterated that the best approach towards benefitting from globalised digital economy is to be financially conclusive.

Dambatta, who was represented by Mrs Freda Ruth Bruce-Bennet, Deputy Director , Digital Economic Department, NCC stated that the NCC in it pursuit to ensure that more Nigerians are included financially, is committed to training and retraining of youths IT experts, Hackathons, and establishing Hubs across the country to ensure steady and speedy expansion of financial inclusion policy to benefit every strata of the society.

