Microsoft co-founder dies at 65

Paul Allen, a co-founder of Microsoft has died at 65 from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that starts in white blood cells called lymphocytes, which are part of the body’s immune system.

His family made the obituary announcement in a statement on Monday through his sister Jody Allen.

“My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend.

“Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern. For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day.”

Allen was also owner of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers

He announced on October 1st that the cancer he had defeated in 2009 had returned.

“I’ve begun treatment & my doctors are optimistic that I will see a good result,” Allen posted on Twitter.

“Appreciate the support I’ve received & count on it as I fight this challenge.”

Born in Seattle, Allen attended Washington State University for two years before dropping out to co-found Microsoft in 1975 with Bill Gates, a friend of his from high school.

Allen, who left Microsoft in 1983, set up investment firm Vulcan Inc in 1986 to manage his multibillion-dollar portfolio.

“Paul Allen’s contributions to our company, our industry and to our community are indispensable,” Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said in a statement.

“As co-founder of Microsoft, in his own quiet and persistent way, he created magical products, experiences and institutions, and in doing so, he changed the world.”

Allen, who ranked 44th on Forbes magazine’s 2018 list of billionaires with a $20.5 billion fortune, was a major benefactor in Seattle, funding everything from libraries and universities to brain research.

His investments include ownership stakes in several professional sports teams, including the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers, NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Sounders FC of Major League Soccer.