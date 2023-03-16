Microsoft, OCP Africa to support African smallholder farmers, agri-dealers

Microsoft and OCP Africa will support smallholder farmers, agri-dealers and other stakeholders in Africa, ensuring and sustaining food security in Africa.

The partnership was announced at the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5), taking place in Doha, Qatar,

It will enable smallholder farmers to access skills and information through Agri-digital services leveraging on OCP Africa programmes like the Farmer Hub concept to support millions of farmers.

OCP Africa will also work with Microsoft to explore the use of big data, machine learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to build their data and AI platform to enhance operational efficiency and better serve the stakeholders in the ecosystem.

Working with Microsoft, OCP Africa intends to rapidly scale up its Agri-digital initiatives with new and existing geographies, enhancing the value of the platform for farmers and other stakeholders.

Microsoft, through its Africa Transformation Office, and OCP Africa has announced a partnership that will positively impact smallholder farmers and Agri-stakeholders across Africa by 2025.

OCP Africa, an African company that supplies fertilizer solutions adapted to local conditions and to the needs of soils and crops across the continent, is partnering with Microsoft to reinforce and scale its Digital Agriculture Platform.

This platform enhances the quality of farmers’ production, enabling them to better manage their businesses. Partnership between both companies will scale the Agri-platforms rapidly with new and existing geographies, enhancing the services offered and developing new services.

