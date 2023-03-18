Middle aged man feared dead in Osun 

A middle aged man simply identified as Gbenga has been feared dead at Okesa, Ilesa, Osun state, Saturday.

The victim was seen inside the van of soldiers in apparent attempt to take him to the hospital.

It was gathered that the victim was a commercial motorcyclist who had been drunk before the incident.

Eyewitness in the area told Blueprint that the victim ran into the barricade of military men who are enforcing orders and had an accident.

Findings showed that Gbenga was warned not to ride the motorcycle but he declined.

“The truth is that Gbenga was drunk and was riding his motorcycle. He was supposed to slow down because of the presence of soldiers on the road but he didn’t.

“He was on high speed and rammed into a stationary vehicle beside the road,” the eyewitness explained.

