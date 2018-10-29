Middle Belt seeks enquiry into Kaduna killings

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari
to without delay set up an independent commission of enquiry to
investigate the causes of the unending killings in Kaduna state.
Specifically, the Forum called for impartial enquiry on alleged show
of partiality by the state government in tackling what it called
‘‘internecine crises, particularly as majority of the people of
Southern Kaduna believe that the Governor of Kaduna state has since
taken side in the conflict.
‘‘The federal government should take full control of the situation in
Kaduna state in order to avert further breakdown of law and order,’’
the Forum stated.
A press statement by the President of the Forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu and
made available to Blueprint yesterday, also called on the state
governor, Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, to rise above partisan politics and
govern the state with fairness, equity and fear of God.
‘‘Governor El-Rufai should desist from the divide and rule tactics
which he is perceived to have adopted in the handling of the Shi’ites
affair – dividing the Muslim Ummah so that he is perceived as a
defender of the Sunni sect interest; his visit to the Hausa-Fulani
community of Kasuwan Magani and refusal to commiserate with the Adara
community, is seen as part of the divide and rule tactics and should
be discontinued.
‘‘We demand that the imposition and enforcement of the curfew in
various towns and locations by the Government should be carried out
fairly. So far, the imposition of the curfew on some communities while
leaving out some others nearby is perceived as unjust and punitive.’’
It expressed grave concern over the violence that engulfed the state
on Thursday, the 18th day of October, 2018, following another round of
sectarian crisis that erupted in a market in Kasuwan Magani town of
Kajuru local government area of the state.
Blueprint learnt that, the hostilities broke out on a Thursday market
day between the native Adara farmers who had taken their farm produce
to the market, on the one hand and some Hausa – Fulani traders, on the
other, following a disagreement between some individuals across the
two divides.
The result of this disagreement led to a fight that led to the
slaughter of over 100 innocent and defenseless people.
According to the statement, El-Rufai visited Kasuwan Magani on Friday,
October 19, ‘‘ostensibly to commiserate with the victims of the
dastardly murder of the citizens but visited only the Hausa – Fulani
community and failed or refused to visit the Adara community whose
indigenes were massacred.
The Forum decried the abduction and killing of the Agom Adara, Dr.
Maiwada Raphael Galadima by unknown gun men who gunned down his police
orderly and three palace guards in the convoy of the monarch when
returning to Kachia.
The Forum called on the citizens resist the divide and rule tactics
alleged perpetrated by the governor and insist that nobody takes them
for granted.
