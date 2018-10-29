Middle Belt seeks enquiry into Kaduna killings

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari

to without delay set up an independent commission of enquiry to

investigate the causes of the unending killings in Kaduna state.

Specifically, the Forum called for impartial enquiry on alleged show

of partiality by the state government in tackling what it called

‘‘internecine crises, particularly as majority of the people of

Southern Kaduna believe that the Governor of Kaduna state has since

taken side in the conflict.

‘‘The federal government should take full control of the situation in

Kaduna state in order to avert further breakdown of law and order,’’

the Forum stated.

A press statement by the President of the Forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu and

made available to Blueprint yesterday, also called on the state

governor, Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, to rise above partisan politics and

govern the state with fairness, equity and fear of God.

‘‘Governor El-Rufai should desist from the divide and rule tactics

which he is perceived to have adopted in the handling of the Shi’ites

affair – dividing the Muslim Ummah so that he is perceived as a

defender of the Sunni sect interest; his visit to the Hausa-Fulani

community of Kasuwan Magani and refusal to commiserate with the Adara

community, is seen as part of the divide and rule tactics and should

be discontinued.

‘‘We demand that the imposition and enforcement of the curfew in

various towns and locations by the Government should be carried out

fairly. So far, the imposition of the curfew on some communities while

leaving out some others nearby is perceived as unjust and punitive.’’

It expressed grave concern over the violence that engulfed the state

on Thursday, the 18th day of October, 2018, following another round of

sectarian crisis that erupted in a market in Kasuwan Magani town of

Kajuru local government area of the state.

Blueprint learnt that, the hostilities broke out on a Thursday market

day between the native Adara farmers who had taken their farm produce

to the market, on the one hand and some Hausa – Fulani traders, on the

other, following a disagreement between some individuals across the

two divides.

The result of this disagreement led to a fight that led to the

slaughter of over 100 innocent and defenseless people.

According to the statement, El-Rufai visited Kasuwan Magani on Friday,

October 19, ‘‘ostensibly to commiserate with the victims of the

dastardly murder of the citizens but visited only the Hausa – Fulani

community and failed or refused to visit the Adara community whose

indigenes were massacred.

The Forum decried the abduction and killing of the Agom Adara, Dr.

Maiwada Raphael Galadima by unknown gun men who gunned down his police

orderly and three palace guards in the convoy of the monarch when

returning to Kachia.

The Forum called on the citizens resist the divide and rule tactics

alleged perpetrated by the governor and insist that nobody takes them

for granted.

